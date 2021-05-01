Rubina Dilaik tests COVID 19 positive: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, & more drop recovery messages

After Rubina Dilaik announced that she has tested positive for Coronavirus, several friends and fellow TV actors sent messages wishing her a speedy recovery. Take a look.

Rubina Dilaik recently announced on her social media handle that she has contracted the Covid-19 virus. Informing her fans in a light-hearted post on Instagram, the actress cheerfully explained how she’d be able to donate plasma right after she recovers from the virus. In her note, she urged people who came in contact with her in the last week to get tested immediately. The actress who gave recognition from Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was also declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Soon after the star posted her health update, people poured in wishes for her speedy recovery.

Rubina’s friends and fellow contestants from the reality show, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli also sent recovery messages. Aly wrote, “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi,” and added two heart emojis. Meanwhile, Jasmin and Nikki asked Rubina to “take care.” and Rahul Mahajan also sent their wishes for her in the comments, hoping for her health to be better again. The actress’s fans also expressed how shocked they were after hearing the news. Rubina also informed her fans to stay safe amid the pandemic and urged them to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

Soon after contracting the virus, Rubina shared that her husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also with her on Bigg Boss 14, is unaware of her health status. The actress told a leading daily that while she is under home quarantine, Abhinav was taking a flight back to the city after completing work responsibilities in Punjab.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Abhinav Shukla is unaware that she has tested positive for COVID 19

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×