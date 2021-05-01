Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID 19; Says ‘I always look out for silver lining’

Shakti fame actress Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for COVID 19, but she is very optimistic as she feels now she can donate plasma after getting well.

The charming actress and the boss lady Rubina Dilaik has recently shared the news on social media about contracting COVID 19. She took to her social media to inform her fans and friends about the situation. The actress had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She has a strained relationship with her husband, but with the numerous ups and downs they faced together, the couple came together strongly. The actress was the winner of the show and walked home with the trophy as well as prize money.

As per the new post of Rubina Dilaik, though she has contracted the COVID 19 virus, she is still positive about it. The actress is immensely loved by fans for her positivity in life and her strong opinions. The actress shared that once she is cured of the virus, she will be eligible to donate plasma to the suffering people. She added that she always sees a silver lining in any situation, hence she has not become depressed or distressed by the situation. She requested everyone who had met her in the last 5 to 7 days to get themselves tested for COVID 19 infection. The Shakti actress is in-home quarantine for the next 17 days to ensure her full recovery.

See post here:

Rubina Dilaik loves to interact with her fans. The actress has been part of a music video with husband Abhinav Shukla and in another music video with Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra. She is also a part of the new season of daily soap Shakti.

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

