Rubina Dilaik thanks fans for success of the song ‘Marjaneya’ and shares BTS; Tony Kakkar praises the actress

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla starrer song Marjaneya has released. The song is a big hit and stars have thanked fans for making it successful.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla featured in the music video Marjaneya. It has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is a Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory. Rubina looked beautiful, whereas Abhinav was charming as always in it. The song talks about the relationship of the couple. Abhinav plays the role of a dutiful husband, while Rubina doubts his integrity due to a small misunderstanding.

Today, Rubina has shared a behind the scene video on her Instagram to thank fans for the success of the song. In the video, she has compiled the pictures, videos while shooting for the song and wrote, “Thank you MY ARMY for Making #marjaneya NUMBER ONE.” And Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar has also dropped a comment on the song saying, “Killing it.” Rubina gained immense popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner. She shocked the nation when she revealed there was trouble in the paradise for her and Abhinav.

Take a look at the BTS of the music video:

Rubina’s fans have another reason to rejoice as it is reported that the actress will be seen making a comeback in her popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina also dropped hints about re-entering the show. The actress has shared a picture of her dressed in a red saree and gold jewellery which is apparently her look from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress was seen playing the powerful lead role of Soumya in the show.

Also Read: Did Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik just confirm her return on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×