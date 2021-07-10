Rubina Dilaik tries a fun ‘Put a Finger Down’ Instagram trend; Watch video

Rubina Dilaik posted a video on her Instagram handle, in which she played the ‘Put a Finger Down’ game. Check it out.

Rubina Dilaik played a fun Instagram game and posted the video on the photo-sharing application. Besides impressing the audience with her impeccable acting skills, the TV star is known for creating fun videos. The TV star also enjoys a massive following owing to her unmatched fashion sense. On Friday, she tried her hands on the ‘put a finger down’ trend on Instagram. The video had a voice-over that asked several questions to which Rubina responded as per the instructions.

The game asked Rubina to put her finger down if she has never smoked, baked before, had a boyfriend or a girlfriend, had alcohol, got suspended, ran from the police, and many more. To most of the questions, she let her fingers down. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Ok so….” The engrossing video quickly garnered her followers' attention. “Caught in 18 seconds,” one of the fans wrote. “Boss lady”, “Want more dancing reels”, “Fantastic”, were among the other compliments. Her comment section was filled with heat and fire emoticons.

Catch the fun video HERE

Rubina is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with fun-filled posts. In her previous post, she along with her team was seen grooving over the song ‘Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi’. It is a remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song, 'Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi' from the movie ‘Jheel Ke Uss Paar’.

On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

