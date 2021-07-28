Rubina Dilaik ups the glam quotient in THIS stunning outfit; Leaves fans gushing

One is unlikely to be unaware of Rubina Dilaik who is a leading actor in the television industry. On Wednesday, Rubina treated her fans with some mesmerizing photographs. The TV star took to her Instagram space and shared a series of pictures in a blue and pink ruffled outfit. The actress’ new snap left her fans spellbound. She also dropped an interesting Instagram reel with her team. With every new post, the TV star raises the fashion bar. Despite being packed up with her work commitments, Rubina makes sure to update her fans with her personal as well as professional life. The Bigg Boss winner’s social media is filled with her glamorous pictures and interesting posts.

The 33-year-old actress’ post grabbed attention in no time. Within just hours of uploading, the post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Fans bombarded the comment section with fire emoticons. Among others, Nikki Tamboli also left a compliment for the actress. “Gorgeous,” she wrote. Rubina Dilaik is set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. Dilaik is best known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’.

Rubina's career graph is on rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. She is also well-known for Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! For her big-screen debut, she defeated 50 girls in a look test to bag the position.

