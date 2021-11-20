Rubina Dilaik is winter ready with THIS fashionable outfit; See Pics

Rubina Dilaik has been winning the hearts of her fans with her admirable acting and her exquisite fashion sense. The actress often creates trends with her simple yet elegant looks. The Himachal-based actress has a massive fan following and often shares her pictures in a variety of attires for her fans. She was recently shooting for a new music video and while doing so, she has shared a look from the shoot. In the same, she is looking absolutely charming in a winter look.

In the new pictures, Rubina has worn a maroon, woollen deep neck dress and paired it with a white woolen shawl. She had accessorized the look with a statement choker necklace and watch. The actress has put on minimum make-up and has kept her hair straight. She is seen striking various poses while enjoying the warm sunlight at the place. She had captioned the image as, “Ye mausam ka jadoo hai Mitwa…”

Rubina Dilaik was last seen on the television screens for the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki season 2. She was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress is married to actor Abhinav Shukla and they are often seen going on vacations and mini trips. Recently, on Abhinav’s birthday, the actress had planned a surprise trip to the Maldives. The couple had shared various pics from their romantic trip to the beaches. Recently the actress had also shared pictures and videos of her sister’s engagement ceremony



