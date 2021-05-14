Rubina Dilaik wishes Eid Mubarak to all her fans; Shares that she has recovered 70 percent from COVID 19

Rubina Dilaik shared a video of herself as she talked about her health improvement and wished eid Mubarak to her fans.

The gorgeous and highly talent actress Rubina Dilaik has recently shared a video of herself, as she wished her fans a very happy Eid. The actress had shared few days back that she had contacted the COVID 19 virus. She had isolated herself and has been taking care. The actress is at present in her hometown in Simla with her family and she is getting all the care she needs. The actress shared in the video also that she is feeling much better now.

In the video, Rubina is looking very beautiful as she is wearing a red kurta. She talked in the video about her health condition. She said that she has recovered 70 percent by now and it is all because of the good wishes and prayers of her fans. She added that she has been reading comments and posts of her fans. She said that she is thankful to her parents, family, friends and her loving husband for checking on her time to time.

The actress has home quarantined herself after her reports came COVID 19 positive. The actress is in self quarantine for 17 days as she is recovering.

Rubina was the winner of the Bigg Boss 14, and after coming out of the show she has been part of numerous music videos. She was also a part of the popular show Shakti as Soumya, but due to COVID 19 she is at her home now.

