Rubina Dilaik wishes to grow & adjust to challenging situations; Shares latest photoshoot PICS

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik makes a style statement as she stuns in the white attire and minimal accessories.

The popular actress, Rubina Dilaik is among the leading ladies in the television industry. The actress came into limelight due to the popular shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and has a huge fan following on social media. Rubina Dilaik has recently shared photos from latest photoshoot as she talks about her personal growth in the present situation.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has shared pictures in a gorgeous white blazer set. She has accessorised the look with a watch along with bracelets, a ring and stylish studs. The actress’ makeup is spot on. She captioned her post as, “Times are changing, situations are challenging, people are adjusting , I want to grow and thats all m praying , ……”

See the post here:

Rubina Dilaik started her acting career with the Zee TV show Choti Bahu and she was highly appreciated for her acting in it. She became a popular name with the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show Bigg Boss 14 became a turning point in her career as her fame spread all over the country and she got immense support from the audiences, making her the winner of the show. The actress has presently resumed shoot for the new season of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has also appeared in music videos with Abhinav Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Also read- PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik has her 'game face on' as she dons pink athleisure & gives an important message

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×