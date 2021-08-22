Rubina Dilaik wishes her sister ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’ with sweet throwback PICS

It’s Raksha Bandhan today. Sisters and brothers are celebrating this day with full zeal and enthusiasm. Celebrities are also celebrating this day and sharing their pictures on social media. To note, the day is celebrated among brothers and sisters but Rubina Dilaik has given this festival a little different meaning. She has shared throwback pictures with her sisters and wished them Raksha Bandhan. Siblings, no matter brothers or sisters, are the ones who always protect us from anything.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Wherever we may be, our hearts are at one place…. #happy #rakshabandhan @jyotikadilaik @rohinidilaik.” In the photos, Rubina is seen with her sisters-Rohini Dilaik and Jyotika Dilaik. She has shared a bunch of throwback pictures. From the pictures, it looks like they are on a vacation and are having a gala time. Fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “Soo good.” Another wrote, “Awesome.” Rubina mostly shares pictures with her sister Jyotika and very less with Rohini.

Jyotika was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had also said many positive things about her sister Rubina. She is an active Youtube vlogger.

Dilaik is better known for shows like Choti Bahu, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrates the bond and love between siblings. Siblings share a unique bond, filled with love, fun and also, ups and downs.

