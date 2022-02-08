Rubina Dilaik wows fans with her bold black outfit and steals hearts with her latest VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik is one of the popular actresses of the television industry. The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares pictures as well as videos. She is often trends for her unique fashion sense. Rubina easily carries off both traditional and western attires. She has recently shared a reel in which she is looking gorgeous in a black outfit.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame shared a reel on social media in which she is seen lip-syncing to the popular song, “Chura Lia Hai” by Asha Bhosale from Yaadon Ki Baaraat. In the video, she is seen seated near a huge mirror. She has worn a deep neck black dress along with a statement necklace, a golden bracelet, along with a black watch. Her hair is styled in light curls and kept open.

See video here: CLICK

Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and she was last seen on TV, when she performed at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.

The actress was affected by COVID-19 some days back and she had shared a post about it after her recovery. In the post shared by Rubina Dilaik, she had worn an off-shoulder netted top with shimmer work over it, along with trousers. She had paired the look with stud earrings and red lipstick. She shared in the caption, “third wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back… Hence I always celebrate my little victories and that's what makes Life so endearing Ps : I have totally recovered!”

