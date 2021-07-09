Rubina Dilaik wows fans as she grooves to Lata Mangeshkar’s song; Watch VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik nailed the Instagram trend with her dance on Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi song.

Rubina Dilaik is not just known for her stellar performances in shows, but also for engaging fans with her fun-filled videos and interesting photos on social media. On Thursday, Rubina took to her Instagram to share a fun clip with her fans. Rubina took the recent Instagram trend in her latest post and clearly nailed it. In the Instagram reel, she is seen grooving over the song ‘Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi’. It is a remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song, 'Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi' from the movie ‘Jheel Ke Uss Paar’. To make the video more interesting she was joined by her team. “We work hard, but play harder …. Look at my gals," she captioned the video.

Fans have been loving the TV star’s fun dance. As soon as Rubina posted the video, her followers swamped the comment section and shared compliments. One of the users called her performance fantastic, while another said the clip reminded him of Rubina's time during Bigg Boss 14. "BB14 live feed wala feelings," the user wrote. Many others reacted to the video by posting heart and fire emojis in the comments box.

Rubina loves to keep up with the fashion trend and her social media feed is filled with all quirky, trendy, and fun pictures. The TV star also enjoys a massive following owing to her unmatched fashion sense.

On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

