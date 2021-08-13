Rubina Dilaik's latest REEL will remind you of Aamir Khan's classic scene from 'Ishq'; Watch to Find Out

Rubina Dilaik has been a known television actress since her ‘Choti Bahu’ days. With ‘Shakti- Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, she catapulted into fame, and her Bigg Boss 14 journey and victory accentuated her popularity even more. In recent times, Rubina’s fame and fan-following has witnessed a steady rise. The actress keeps quite an active presence on social media and often treats her fans to lots of photos, giving them some glimpses into her life. On Friday, she posted a new reel on Instagram, which took netizens back to a classic scene from Aamir Khan's popular film ‘Ishq’.

If you have seen ‘Ishq’, which we know you must have, you know which scene we are referring to, don’t you? Remember, Raja ( ) walking on a pipe at a high-rise, in order to save his friend Ajay (Ajay Devgn) who is already hanging by it? His legs shake, as he chants ‘RamRamRamRam’. In the video that Rubina shared, we can see the actress channeling her inner Raja, as she carefully walks on a log, across a swamp. Dressed in a beautiful powder blue co-ord set, Rubina holds her sandals in one hand, and her phone in the other, as she tries to maintain her balance, and make it to the other end successfully.

You can check out Rubina’s video here.

Here's is a snap from Rubina's video:

Sharing the reel, she aptly captioned it with, “Mara mara … rama rama … mara mara,” referring to Aamir’s famous lines in the scene. The comments on the post, filled with heart and fire emojis, suggest that fans loved her video.

On the work front, Rubina will be soon making her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Ardh’ alongside Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

