Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika is now engaged, actress shares a post welcoming her fiancé into the family

Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika Dilaik recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma. Rubina Dilaik was also part of the celebrations. Rubina Dilaik and Jyotika often offer sister goals as they are seen chilling together at their parents’ home and even going on trips together. The actress shared a video from the engagement of her sister and welcomed her fiancé into the family with a sweet caption.

In the new video shared by the actress, Rubina Dilaik has offered a glimpse of the beautiful decoration and celebrations of her sister Jyotika’s engagement ceremony. She had donned a gorgeous lavender lehenga with ethnic jewellery. Her fiancée has sported a white sherwani. It was an open-air celebration with beautiful decorations in white and lavender shades. Numerous pictures of Jyotika and her fiancé were put up at various places.

Rubina wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe, she is Big now @jyotikadilaik ….. and m so happy you @rajatsharma_rj are a Family now….. (pehle bhi tha, but officially now).”

For the unversed, Rubina’s sister Jyotika came into the limelight when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during her sister’s stint on the show. She was very popular during her stay in the house during the span of a family week. Both the lovebirds are content creators and have a huge fan following on their respective social media handles.



