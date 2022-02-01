Ruchikaa Kapoor remembers Shaheer Sheikh’s father with an emotional post: Life won’t be the same anymore

The year started on a heartbreaking note for Shaheer Sheikh as he lost his father to COVID 19 complications. It was reported that he had contracted the deadly virus following which his health deteriorated. Shaheer’s father breathed his last on January 20 and it has been a difficult time for the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor and his family. And now Shaheer’s wife had penned a heartfelt note remembering her father in law and it will leave you with a heavy heart.

Taking to Instagram, Ruchikaa shared a pic of her late father in law holding his new born granddaughter in his arms. The other pics featured him posing happily with his family. In the caption, Ruchikaa mentioned that while life will not be the same without him, she is lucky to spend time with him. She wrote, “You are in every seed we sow, You are in every new flower that blooms, You are in every happy moment, And all times that we need strength… Life won’t be the same anymore, but we’ll try and get by with all your amazing memories. I’ve had the fortune of spending some wonderful times with him through the years… and a few months ago I was lucky to watch him be the most incredible grandfather to our Anaya. Grateful for all the times spent together. Thankful for the unconditional love and acceptance, papa. Dessert after every meal won’t be the same without you. Love you. Forever”.

Take a look at Ruchikaa Kapoor’s post:

Earlier, Shaheer had also penned a note for his late father and wrote, “I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa”.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback PICS of his late father; Calls him ‘My Guiding light’