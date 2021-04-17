Ruchikaa Kapoor’s pic with Shaheer Sheikh is couple goals; Celebrating 6 months of marriage: Lifetime to go

Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh celebrate 6 months of togetherness with a lovestruck image on Instagram as the former says better together.

Shaheer Sheikh announced his wedding with longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor 6 months ago. Shaheer is one of the biggest stars in television with shows like Mahabharat, Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Some of Shaheer’s shows are produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Productions where Ruchikaa Kapoor acts as a Senior Vice President. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony amidst Covid 19 lockdown. Ruchikaa and Shaheer have been dating for a long time and their fans got very excited hearing the news of the couple blossoming into a lifetime of union together.

Recently Ruchikaa reposted a picture that Shaheer shared where both of them seem to be sitting in a swanky restaurant hand-in-hand and donning a broad smile for the camera. Ruchikaa captioned the lovely picture by writing, “Better Together, 6 Months of Togetherness & a Lifetime to go.” Shaheer is wearing a simple white shirt in the image looking very bright and positive meanwhile Ruchikaa is rocking a floral printed top with a smile to make it all perfect. Ruchikaa holding Shaheer’s hand is exactly what a union of two people looks like.

Actress Krystal D’Souza commented on the couple’s picture by showcasing her love in the form of multiple heart emojis. Shaheer had announced his engagement with Ruchikaa in a very special way by sharing a picture on Instagram where Ruchikaa is extremely happy and she has an engagement ring in her hand which is held by Shaheer.

