Ruchikaa Kapoor showers anniversary love on Shaheer Sheikh with an UNSEEN snap

Shaheer Sheikh broke a million hearts when he had ditched his bachelorhood last year and married his long time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in a hush hush wedding. It was a simple court marriage and the couple had announced the big news on social media later. And while the power couple loves to keep their personal lives under the wrap, they often tease the fans with their happy moments. However, Ruchikaa recent post is breaking the internet as she showered anniversary love his the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor.

Taking to Instagram, Ruchikaa shared a candid moment with Shaheer wherein the two were seen laughing their heart out. While Shaheer looked dapper in his white t-shirt, Ruchikaa wore a baby pink coloured kurta and was flaunting her diamond ring. In the caption, the lady showered anniversary love on the Shaheer and gave a perfect tip about whom one should marry. Ruchikaa wrote, “Marry someone who laughs at all your jokes… especially the bad ones. #lifeofadventure #1down #MadUs”.

Take a look at Ruchikaa Kapoor’s anniversary post for Shaheer Sheikh:

Earlier, Shaheer had also shared a heartwarming picture with his ladylove and it was all about happy faces. Interestingly, the couple had recently embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughter Anaya in September last month. Talking about embracing fatherhood, Shaheer told Hindustan Times, “I was excited when I came to know about the pregnancy. I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months. I am myself when surrounded by kids. In my sense childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. We take care of women during pregnancies but the men too should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well”.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh on embracing fatherhood for the first time: I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so