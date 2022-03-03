Rula Deti Hai: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s music video is a tale of love & heartbreak

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have come together for their first project, Rula Deti Hai. Their music video has been released today. It is an emotional music video, where Karan Kundrra is seen going through heartbreak on losing the love of his life. He had shared the video on social media and revealed the music video is very special for him.

In the glimpse of the music video shared by Karan Kundrra is seen remembering moments with Tejasswi Prakash as his friends try to cheer him up. The video offers beachy vibes. Karan and Tejasswi are seen in beachy attires as they share some cute moments.

Karan Kundrra wrote in the post, “#Ruladetihai is always gonna be a very very special song to me & so close to our hearts I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions & we will be waiting for all your feedback Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed”.

See video here: CLICK

Karan Kundrra earlier stated that the music video is special for him and Tejasswi. He had shared in a post, “#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash”.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on the show Bigg Boss 15, where they expressed love for one another. Their fans lovingly call them Tejran.

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and is presently seen in the fictional show Naagin 6.



Also read- Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s first music video Rula Deti Hai's teaser released; Watch