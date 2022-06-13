Rumi Khan feels ‘excited’ to return to TV after 5 years with Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Mahabharat fame Rumi Khan is a popular name in the television sector and has played some prominent roles on TV screens. The actor has worked in both TV shows and movies. He was last seen on small screens for his promising performance in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Now the actor is making a comeback to TV shows with his upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Talking about his return to the show, the actor shared with Etimes, “I have always enjoyed acting I never wanted to stay away from the small screen for so long, but I was looking for something challenging to essay. While I was waiting for a good role, we all went through COVID-19 due to which there was a lockdown imposed. Later, I was stuck in Dubai for a while. After things got better, I returned to India. Then I got an opportunity to be part of a film, which I can't speak about at the moment. The shoot lasted for almost a year. Now finally I could sign a TV show. I'm excited to return back to the TV screen with an interesting role.”

Rumi will be playing a role which has grey shades. He shared, "It’s one of the central characters, which has grey shades. He is a fearless commander who can make things happen. One thing common between my character and the real me is that we love horses.” He added, “I am a trained horse rider. When I was in Dubai, I was training there and now I'm happy that it will also help me in my work.”

Rumi has previously acted in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Mahabharat. He has also acted in Bollywood movies like Baby, Karle Pyaar Karle and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha and is happy to work in different mediums.

