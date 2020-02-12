Rumoured couple Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to tie the knot on Indian Idol 11 sets? Find Out

Amid rumours of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding, the duo was seen performing the wedding rituals on Indian Idol 11 sets. Watch video.

It’s been a while since there are reports about Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar tying the knot with host Aditya Narayan. The rumours stated that the rumoured couple will be tying the knot on February 14 this year. While the speculations about this rumoured wedding have been rife, Neha and Aditya’s mushy moments on the sets of the show has been adding fuel to the fire. In fact, the guests of the show have also been left quizzing about the duo relationship status time and again.

And while the audience is still figuring out whether Neha and Aditya will be tying the knot this week, the latter has come up with another surprise for the viewers. We have got our hands on a video from the sets of Indian Idol 11 wherein Aditya is seen making arrangements for the wedding. He is seen dressed in a sherwani, with vedi set on the stage and the priest is also present for the rituals along with co-judge Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and the contestants. While Aditya is getting ready for the jaimala ceremony, Neha seems to be quizzed by the arrangements.

Take a look at Neha and Aditya’s wedding from Indian Idol 11 sets:

Meanwhile, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan has admitted to being clueless about the rumoured wedding. However, the legendary singer had emphasised that he would love to have Neha as his daughter in law. “I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he added.

