Runjhun song out now: Shaheer Sheikh is smitten by Hina Khan's beauty in this sizzling romantic number

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are best friends and their equation is translated on the screen too. The two have done several music videos together, and they all have topped the chartbusters. There's always a demand from Hina and Shaheer's collective fans to see the duo romance onscreen. Their song, Runjhun is out now, which is again, a romantic monsoon song. Interestingly, they've done back-to-back monsoon songs but each one of them had a distinct element to it.

After a long wait, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's song, Runjhun, is out now, and fans are drooling over their piping-hot chemistry. It's a mature love story where the guy is bowled over by her ladylove's beauty and can't help himself from taking his eyes off her. Hina looks gorgeous in the black saree while Shaheer in a white shirt is killer. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, Hansika Preek and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, 'Runjhun' is a sweet melody.

Their fans are trending 'Runjhun out now' on Twitter and have given their verdict on social media. A fan shared a photo of the wind brushing against Shaheer's hair, and wrote, "Agree or not but Shaheer's flying hair has a separate fan base. RUNJHUN OUT NOW

Another comment read, "My most fav part from the MV. They look heavenly gorgeous. The view is also like heaven tho...(sic)"

"Woowwww totally impressed mannn what a amazing chemistry. Cheers to them. RUNJHUN OUT NOW. #Runjhun #ShaHina #ShaheerSheikh #Birdies @eyehinakhan (sic)," read another comment.

Hina and Shaheer are the BFFs of the television industry, and their fun banter on social media leaves everyone in awe. They recently re-created a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was loved by the audience. Hina and Shaheer have been a part of their ups and downs too.

