Rupal Patel clears the air about being a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya prequel: Not aware of this developmen

Rupal Patel, who is best known for her role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya series, has opened up about the prequel of the show.

When Rupal Patel took up the role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, little did she know that she will become a household name with the role. While the audience love her performance, there have been reports that the actress will be a part of the prequel of the family drama which will also, reportedly, feature Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek and Vandana Vithlani. Needless to say, the news has got her fans excited. However, Rupal is quite unaware of this development.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Rupal stated that she isn’t taking up any shows as of now as she taking precautions regarding the COVID 19 pandemic. Rupal has emphasised that while she has got her first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine, she will get back to work only after the second dose of the vaccine. This isn’t all. She also mentioned that she isn’t aware of any development regarding Saath Nibhaana Saathiya prequel. “I won't take up any project until my second dose of vaccination is done. And I am not aware of this development as of now,” Rupal was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Rupal was last seen reprising her role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Talking about the show, the actress stated that she had no plans to be a part of the show but took it up later on the audience’s demand. The actress said, “When the show started, I wasn't approached for it. At that time, I was part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. I never wanted to do Saathiya because I don't take on multiple projects at the same time. Plus, both the sets were far away from each other. Later, when they said that the audience wants to see Kokilaben back on screen, I decided to be a part of the show for a month. After that, I quit”.

