Rupal Patel & Vandana Vithlani on headlining ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’: Hope that the audience like our new style

The latest daily soap Tera Mera Saath Rahe premiered on 16 August on Star Bharat. Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-stars Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Vandana Vithlani, and Nazim have reunited for the show. Rupal in a recent chat with Aaj Tak spoke about the character she is portraying in the show. Rupal mentioned that she is ‘very excited’ for the audience to watch the show. Rupal also spoke about her health considering that she was admitted to the hospital. The actress mentioned that she does get ‘health issues’ in between and has to be kept under observation at that time.

Speaking about her character in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Rupal said, “I am very excited. However, there is tension as well because if you are playing an important character then it is your responsibility to entertain the audience. I just hope that the audience like our new style.” Speaking about her health, Rupal said, “I am fine now and I am back to shooting on the set. I do get health issues in between but I am also under observation at that time. As of now, I am absolutely perfect.”

Upon reuniting with Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s cast, Vandana Vithlani said, “The situation is different, only the character is the same. According to what we have shot so far, we enjoyed it and hope people also have a lot of fun." She added, “I got to work with Gia Manek, Rupal Patel, and Nazim again. We are very comfortable with each other, it does not seem that we have met after so long. We never even thought that we will all get to work together again. I am very happy about it. It's been a month since our shoot started, so we are busy with it.”

