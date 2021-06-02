Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has a note for her fans; Says ‘Let urself grow, let urself learn, let urself be’

Rupali Ganguly is back with another motivational post for her fans. She urged all her fans to accept themselves the way they are.

Rupali Ganguly is popularly known as Anupama among her fans. She has proved her mettle for her performance in the show. She shares a lot of motivational quotes for her fans on Instagram and today also she has shared another one. The actress wrote a note for them and urged all her fans to accept their mistakes. The message shared by her is the need of the hour, especially in the present scenario where the pandemic situation has affected the mental health of many people.

Sharing a picture on her official Instagram, she wrote, "My Darling, You are only human and you are allowed to make mistakes. You are allowed to fall apart sometimes. You are allowed to hurt and you are allowed to cry. You are allowed to regret, ache and feel immense pain. But you are not allowed to give up !!! Be easy on urself, give urself time ...Let urself grow, let urself learn, let urself be... you are allowed to make mistakes.Because you are only human ....”

Rajan Shahi also dropped a comment wishing her good wishes. Fans appreciated her in the comment section.

To note, the show is heading towards a new leap. As the new promo shows after all the drama, Vanraj and Kavya have finally got married. Anupama has handed over everything to Kavya and left the place. It will be worth watching the new look of her in the coming episode. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in the new look.

