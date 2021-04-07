Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shares her Day 5 experience after contracting Covid with THIS post

Anupamaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly has shared her health update on social media and thanked fans for their wishes and prayers.

The lead actress of the most popular TV show at present Anupamaa tested Covid 19 positive recently. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the show and had tested Covid 19 positive, owing to which she is not working in the show at present. The actress plays the role of a middle-aged woman, who is betrayed by her husband. She is striving hard and staying strong for her family during the hard times. Rupali Ganguly is immensely appreciated for her acting skills in the show.

The actress is presently home quarantined as she is recovering from the virus. The actress has planned her birthday with her family but had to stay alone as she had contracted Covid 19. She recently shared an update of her health through her social media post, in which she told that she is feeling very tired from doing even small chores. She has been continually giving her health updates since she has gone into home quarantine. She wrote in the caption, “When the going gets tough .... the tough get going .... aur option hi kya hai. Quarantine Day 5 Tired by doing even the smallest of activities. #instadaily #rupaliganguly #covidpositive #anupamaa #instabday #instagood #bepositive #quarantine #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

See post here:

Rupali Ganguly is playing the role of the lead in the most popular TV show at present Anupamaa. She has worked in numerous other TV shows, but her most memorable role to date is that of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

