Rupali Ganguly all set to welcome ‘Weekends’ as she shares her PIC and says 'It’s mid week already'

Rupali Ganguly is very happy in her latest Instagram post. She has shared a motivational quote for her fans.

Rupali Ganguly is riding high on the success of the show Anupamaa. The serial has managed to maintain a top position in the TRP chart. She is very busy because of her shooting schedule for Anupamaa. Anupamaa is considered one of the most-watched serials in the telly world. Currently, a lot of high voltage drama is going on in the show and there are reports that all is not well between lead actors. However, amid this, the actress has shared a picture on her official Instagram handle.

Taking to her official handle, she wrote, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times ….. if one only remembers to turn on the light. It’s mid week already…. Weekends coming. Have a super day. #wednesday #bekind #instadaily #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.” In the picture, she is looking very beautiful as she has applied bold makeup. It is looking like the actress is getting ready for her shot. As soon as she posted the picture, fans dropped a comment saying- ‘She looks superb’.

One of the fans wrote, "My daughter’s gorgeous favorite actress! You have the most beautiful smile MashAllah!". Many people also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

To note, Madalsa Sharma has reacted to the rumours of a rift between Rupali and Sudhanshu. She has called all such reports rubbish and fake. “There is no truth in it. Everyone is mature enough on the set,” she added. The actress plays Kavya's role in the show and is seen as the second wife of Vanraj Shah.

