Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are truly the king and queen of romance on television; Find out why

Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa has consistently remained as one of the top-rated shows on television for the past many months. From the entertaining plot of the show to the fantastic acting of the cast, the show has kept the audience hooked to TV screens. The actress Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupama and Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her love interest Anuj Kapadia. Rupali is quite active on social media and has shared a romantic video with her on-screen love interest.

Rupali Ganguly is very particular about her posts on social media and every Monday, she shares a picture or video with her onscreen love interest Gaurav Khanna. Today, she painted the town red with her romantic dance with Gaurav Khanna on the popular song, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas’. Rupali Ganguly has shared a BTS video from the sets of her show and the duo is seen in their character getup.

She shared in the caption, “No words needed .....”

See video here- CLICK

Rupali Ganguly regularly shares pictures and videos on social media, which gets lots of love from her fans. A day before she had shared a dance video with the co-actor Alpana Buch, who plays Baa in the show. They were seen doing the hook steps of the trending song ‘Saami Saami’ from South superstar Allu Arjun’s movie, Pushpa. She shared in the caption, “Saami pe Shimmying in our own style !! Anupamaa and Baa( I love her)can literally do Garba on any song... Haha!! How's it? Lemme know in comment's below.”



