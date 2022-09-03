Rupali Ganguly and her Anupamaa co-actor Alpana Buch call themselves ‘Sirens’ in new video; Find out why

Rupali Ganguly is presently one of the most popular names in the telly industry, owing to her highly successful show Anupamaa. The show has been topping the TRP charts for the last two years, with its relatable and entertaining plot. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the show and she is getting highly appreciated for her acting. Apart from work, Rupali is known to be a very fun-loving and positive person, who is quite active on social media. She recently shared a fun video with her co-actor, Alpana Buch.

In the post shared by Rupali, she and Alpana are seen lip syncing to siren sounds. The expressions of both the actresses are just too hilarious. Rupali Ganguly looks spectacular in bright pink and golden work saree, which she has paired with traditional jewellery. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has accessorized it with a gajra. Alpana Buch, who plays the role of her ex-mother-in-law in the show, also looks elegant in a green saree. Rupali wrote in the captions, “Definitely not Silent cos We are Sirens Stay Alert What do u think.”

Aneri Vajani, who was part of Anupamaa for some time, commented on the video, “Areeeeeee dono Pagal”. Rupali’s brother Vijay Ganguly, Jaswir Kaur, Sagar Parekh and many others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Rupali’s dialogue when Anupama's ex-husband Vanraj questions her whereabouts, has taken the internet by storm, and several celebrities have hopped on to this trend. After Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's popular star, Vidya Balan has created a funny reel on this dialogue. In the video, The Dirty Picture actress is seated in a bathtub and captioned it, "Bolo bolo…" Rupali Ganguly was thrilled to see Vidya Balan mouth her dialogue. The Anupamaa star took to the comment section to express her happiness. She wrote, "Thrilled that u chose to do my dialogue from #anupamaa. Honoured (sic)."

