Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's hilarious BTS video from sets of ‘Anupamaa’ will light up your day

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey share a hilarious outdoor BTS video as they dance to the tunes of ‘Aati Kya Khandala’.

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated TV shows right now and it has a huge viewership owing to its unique plotline. The cast of the show is also very talented and offers excellent performances on screen. The lead pair of the show is played by Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj. The show revolves around the problems faced by a middle-aged housewife Anupamaa who is betrayed by her husband for another woman. The couple shows a strained relationship on-screen but off-screen they are often seen having a great time.

At present, the show is being shot outdoors due to the pandemic situation. Owing to this, the actors get a lot of free time from the show. They often share pictures and videos of the fun times when they are not shooting. The duo recently shared a funny video of themselves dancing to the tunes of Amir Khan’s famous song ‘Aati Kya Khandala'. Their fully filmy expressions are a must-watch and the video was shared by Rupali Ganguly on her social media. The actress gave cute nicknames to her and Sudhanshu Pandey’s character as she wrote, “Any and Vannu agar aise hote toh”

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was recently taken by surprise when she was visited by her husband and son, on the sets of the show. She was very much delighted to see her family and took to social media to share her happiness with an adorable post.

