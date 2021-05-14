Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa losing No.1 spot to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly talks about competition for the top slot as the Anupamaa comes down to the second position.

The popular daily soap Anupamaa has been the top-ranking show for the past many weeks, but this week it was toppled by another show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This has come as quite a surprise for the show makers and the audience of the show. Anupamaa had grasped its number one position for the past few weeks owing to the excellent acting of the leads Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey. Their chemistry has won the heart of the audience. ETimes TV recently connected with the lead of Anupamaa as they talked about the change in its position from the top.

The actress is recently shooting in Gujarat for the show. When asked about losing the top spot, she said that it is a good thing and some other show should also get the chance to go ahead. She added that it encourages them to work harder.

She also added that she and Aashish Mehrotra, both had contracted the COVID 19 virus, hence the writers had to mold the story of the show. But they still managed to maintain the interest of the audience. She said that Tassnim Sheikh was also indisposed which made it difficult for the writers.

On being asked if she has any expectations of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin could surpass their show. The actress said all the shows are putting out their high points and they also have a bank. Talking about bouncing back the next week, she said that it depends on the channel and producers. They are just actors who have to perform on screen. She also said that there is competition but they always put their best foot forward.

