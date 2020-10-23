Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa ranking number 1: Getting such ratings during Navratri is a sign we're blessed

Rupali Ganguly opens up on her show Anupamaa taking the first place in the BARC report. The show has managed to topple Kundali Bhagya from its number one position.

Week 41 of BARC report for the year saw Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role break all records to become the number 1 rated show. The show toppled Kundali Bhagya which had been ranking number 1 consecutively for 4 months. On this achievement, Rupali said that she feels blessed and humbled by the response and is grateful for the same.

"Great Content, a fabulous Team Spirit, Entertainment, Hard Work, Dedication, Honest Portrayal and Lovable & Relatable Characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is ‘Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation'," she said.

She added, "Getting these ratings in Navratri is a sign that the divine power has blessed this show and the good karmas that we have put in, including feeding and taking care of all the fur babies on the set. Maa has poured her love & blessings on me, my Co-stars, Producer, Director, Writers, Crew Members, and Star Plus."

Rupali shared that her co-stars are great and she is thankful to her real family as well for all the support. "The Shah family is a wonderful bunch of co-actors I have on sets who are like my second family and a big huge thank you to our real families (spouses, children, and parents) who stand by us while we put in so many hours at work. Hats off to our spouses and children for supporting us in this journey. In the coming days, many twists and turns await the audience, and I hope our association with them continues for years to come," she pointed out.

