Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa’s love track: Never thought I would get to romance on-screen at this age

Anupamaa is currently the top-rated show on the television screen. The daily soap is getting lot of attention and love from the audience. The show follows the journey of a middle-aged woman, who goes from being a homemaker to creating her own identity. In the present track of the show, she is seen romancing Anuj, and their adorable love story is getting lot of love from the viewers.

Talking about her romantic track in the popular show with ETimes, she said, “It feels absolutely wonderful. Change is the only constant thing in Anupamaa. Initially, the show focussed on Vanraj and Anupamaa’s story and their family drama. I never really imagined that something like this, another man coming into Anupmaa’s life, would happen in this show when it began. The track has been so organic. The way Rajan Shahi (producer) and his team have created this whole track of Anupamaa’s transformation, is just so heart-warming. Just like I always say that there is a little girl in every woman and a boy in every man, and whenever I watch my scenes with Gaurav, who plays Anuj, I get butterflies in my stomach. Iss umar mein bhi Rajan Shahi ne meri heroine banne ki saari muradein poori kar di hain.”

Rupali also shared her thoughts on romancing on-screen at such age, she said, “I never thought I would get to romance on-screen at this age, especially the one which I am doing right now which puts your heart racing, and there is no physical contact between the characters. I see a lot of physical chemistry happening in shows but here the audience is craving for it.”

She also talked about her husband’s reaction to her love track in the show. She said that her husband is loving the present romantic track between Anuj and Anupama. Both of them watch the show together and he is her biggest critic as well as her biggest supporter. She added that he himself has directed many commercials. Hence, he catches the little nuances and tells her where she could have done better or things that didn't work. She added that she kind of listens to a lot of things he says and tries to improve them.



