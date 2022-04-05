Rupali Ganguly Birthday Special: 5 adorable moments of the actress with family that will melt your heart

Daily soap Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows and actress Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts with her role in the show. The diva plays a doting mother who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after learning about her husband's infidelity. Rupali's character has kept the audience glued to the screen and her on-screen love for her reel life family has melted everyone's heart. Though she shares a lovely relationship with the family members on the show but do you know who is her real-life family members? The actress is happily married to Ashwin K Verma and has an adorable son named Rudransh. On her birthday, here's a look at some goofy pictures of Rupali Ganguly with her family.

Perfect throwback treat

This throwback picture of Rupali and her husband is all about love. In the click, the couple looks lost in each other as they make memories together.

Happy smiles

The diva shared this happy family picture on Instagram featuring her husband and son. In the click, they can be seen holding each other and smiling. They looked adorable together as they leaned on one another.

Cycling together

Despite her busy schedule, she always makes sure to spend time with family. Here's a picture of them from their family vacation where they can be seen cycling together.

Always better together

Rupali shared a glimpse of her whole world in one frame. She posted this happy picture of her with her husband and son. They certainly look like a perfect family as they smile for the camera while sitting on a park bench.

Durga Puja

In this picture from last year's Durga Puja celebration, the actress can be seen grinning ear to ear, posing next to her husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh.

