Rupali Ganguly busts magnetic effect myth after her Covid-19 vaccination on Anupamaa sets; Watch

Rupali Ganguly's hilarious video on the Anupamaa set cannot be missed.

Anupamaa show lead Rupali Ganguly recently did a hilarious test on the sets of the show. The actress took a test to check if the people who got vaccinated for COVID-19 radiate magnetic waves. This test is based on a viral video, in which a person is saying that he has got magnetic powers after getting the vaccination dose. Hence, Rupali took a spoon and kept it on Ashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya and her hand to check if the spoon sticks on any of them.

Among the three of them, Ashish Mehrotra and Arvind Vaidya are vaccinated for COVID 19, but there was no reaction. Rupali has shared the video on her social media handle and wrote in the caption, “Rumours pe mat Jao Apni Akal Lagao Vaccination Karwao !!!!! Pariwaar aur Desh ko Surakshit banao . . all #cast #instadaily #instagood #vacation #staysafestayhome #covidvacccine #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

As per new developments on the show, Shekhar Shukla, who plays the role of Mamaji has returned after a long break. He is popular on the show for being forgetful and his favourite dialogue is “manne remember chhe”.

Anagha, who plays the role of Nandini recently spoke about the show Anupamaa. She said, “She would follow the show while she was still a part of Dadi Amma… She tells us, “When I started watching Anupamaa, I was still shooting for my last serial. I love the fact that the woman in the show has been projected so beautifully. Rarely do we see a woman in her mid-40s spearheading a show, so Anupamaa is like a breath of fresh air."

