Rupali Ganguly discloses ‘what girls want’ in her latest post; Shares PICS

The show Anupamaa has been keeping the audience hooked with its plot. The story has brought a major twist that has left its fans shocked. The cast and crew of the show have returned to Mumbai after the government has relaxed some lockdown restrictions. The lead actress Rupali Ganguly, who is very excited to return, has been sharing a lot of pictures from the set and also writes motivational quotes. But this time she has disclosed something about what girls want in their life.

Sharing the pictures from the set, the actress wrote, ‘Girls just wana have some Sun and some fun (missing u in this pic @alpanabuch19 @ketswalawalkar). Enjoying my moment in the Sun but Grateful for the blessings,kindness and love.’ The pictures which she shared are from Samar and Nandini’s engagement ceremony. She is seen wearing a white with pink border saree. The actress is also wearing heavy jewelry and is looking beautiful. She is posing with her onscreen daughter and sister in-law.

Fans immediately started dropping lovely comments on her post. One of the fans wrote, ‘Beautiful.’

In the show, Anupama has also been given one part of the house. Her father in-law has asked her to stay with him and asked his son Vanraj to stay with his wife Kavya on the upper floor. Kavya was very much irked by the decision and tried to question it. But Bapuji said that he is doing exactly what his son does. To add more, she was not even welcomed in the house as Baa did Grah Pravesh of Anupama first. It will be interesting what happens next? How will Kavya make their life hell?

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

