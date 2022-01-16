Rupali Ganguly drops throwback PIC and pens a heartfelt note for her father: Forever Daddy’s little girl

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is riding high on the success of her show. She is one of the most followed television actresses on social media currently. Well, the show is reportedly going to take a huge twist in the upcoming days and fans are waiting for it. Apart from this, the actress has shared an old picture of her father Anil Ganguly, and called him her guardian angel. Her father passed away in 2016 and the actress wrote a heartfelt note for him on social media.

Sharing an old picture in which he is seen directing, the Anupamaa actress wrote, “A Father is always a daughters first love. My teacher, my champion, my hero …. my Pappa…. now my brightest star in the sky …. my guardian angel 6 years. Forever Daddy’s little girl.” Actor Gaurav Khanna dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “A dad is your biggest fan, even when you strike out...#bestpapa.” To note, Rupali frequently posts on social media regarding her real-life family.

Even when she was shooting away from her home due to Coronavirus restrictions in Mumbai, she took to Instagram sharing pictures of her husband and son.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the current track, Anupama’s son Samar and her girlfriend Nandini’s relationship is not going well. Both are continuously fighting. Nandini is taking Kavya's side and telling Samar that Vanraj is not understanding her Masi’s feelings. While Samar is saying that Kavya is not realising her mistakes. It will be interesting to see how Anupama will solve their problem or if both will part ways forever.

