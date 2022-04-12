Rupali Ganguly enjoys her birthday bash with Gaurav Khanna, Shivangi Joshi & Anupamaa team; PICS

The birthday celebration of Rupali Ganguly was a gala affair. She recently shared pictures from her birthday bash. Anupamaa lead actress rang in her 45th birthday on 5th April and she celebrated the day with her family. She had first gone to the temple to seek blessing and later in the evening, she was seen having a blast as she enjoyed herself with her close ones. The actress hosted a grand birthday party last night, which was attended by her industry friends and the cast of her show, Anupamaa.

In the pictures shared by Rupali Ganguly and others, she is looking gorgeous in a black and gold shimmery dress. The birthday party was attended by her family and her Anupamaa co-stars and crew as well. Director Rajan Shahi was also seen at the party. The cast members included Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Ashish Mehrotra and others. Other guests at the party included Shivangi Joshi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members including Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan.

See pictures here:

The actress had revealed in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla about being called a fluke before she took up Anupamaa. She shared in the interview, “Biggest example - Rajkummar Rao, such a fantastic actor. When you see him in the movies now, and then when you see a movie like Talaash you go like ‘arey he was also there. He had done a great job there’. I had noticed back then itself because actors notice each other. But for the general public. So aisa hi hota hai. But now after Anupamaa, suddenly people have woken up to the fact that I am so versatile, and I have done so many roles. Before this I was a mother for six and half years, nobody realised that then.”

