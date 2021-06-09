Rupali Ganguly feels euphoric as she is back home with her boys; Shares PICS with hubby Ashwin K Verma & son

As Anupamaa show wraps up its shooting in Silvassa, Rupali Ganguly returns home and is over the moon post reuniting with her family.

Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the lead in the popular show Anupamaa, which has been ruling the TRP charts since its inception. The actress has been ruling hearts with her brilliant performance in the show. Owing to the current pandemic situation, the shooting location for the show was shifted to Goa. Rupali, who was away from her family, has been feeling homesick and often expresses the same on social media. Now, in her latest post, the actress has given a glimpse of her happy time post reuniting with her ‘boys’- husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a few happy photos wherein she was seen grinning from ear to ear, posing next to her husband and son. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Home is where the Heart is Back Home with my Boys #home #husband #son #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #ashwinverma #instagood #backhome #mumbai #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.” In the pictures, the talented actress is seen beaming with joy as she poses for the candid clicks. The post has received much love from her fans and friends from the industry.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram Post below:

The Parvarrish actress had earlier expressed her gratitude to fans for their immense support. As the show wrapped up its shooting in Silvassa, Rupali also thanked her husband and son for letting her achieve a new milestone in life and always supporting her in every stage of life.

“My Husband , my son - without u I m nothing - I only fly because u have given me the wings .. I wish I had two hearts cos one is not enough to love you both. Anupamaa fans - for the love and immense support always and for holding up my morale when I needed it most", reads the post.

