Rupali Ganguly feels Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is like her; Fans say THIS

Rupali Ganguly is getting immense appreciation for her role in Anupamaa. She is riding high on success as it back at the number 1 position on the TRP charts.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one show that still has its charm maintained among the fans. The characters in the show are still loved and remembered especially Monisha which was played by Rupali Ganguly. The actress was already popular before doing this show but the sitcom increased her popularity. She is better known as Monisha after the show. And now when she has started her second inning with Anupamaa, she is getting the same overwhelming response from fans. But today she took a trip down a memory lane and shared a clip from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she mentioned that Monisha was just like her. “Monisha Sarabhai. Seldom does actor get a chance to depict our actual personalities, our idiosyncrasies, our madness on screen. Monisha did almost everything I do . Aatishbhai incorporated all my oddities so astutely and brilliantly in Monisha that my Pappa would ask often - ghar mein camera toh nahi lagaaya hai'. Thankfully I found Saahil (Ashwin) jaisa pati in real life too. Monisha was me and I m Her. Love this edit and the apt song @anupamaafanclub. Thank u for this. I do wish we have a series finale- perhaps just one more episode with the extremely insane team.’

The video is a fan edit that shows her in Monisha's role and all her scenes. The song ‘Yeh chori bade dramebaaz hai’ is also played in the background. Fans also dropped lovely comments and wrote, ‘Aghh I love Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai! You are so versatile and talented MashAllah’

The show's two seasons were aired in 2004 and 2006. It showed the daily life conflicts of the Sarabhai family in a comical manner.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

