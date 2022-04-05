Rupali Ganguly feels overwhelmed as her son gifts her a birthday card: For any mom there can be no better gift

Rupali Ganguly is among the leading names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her iconic role of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her comic timing and acting was loved by the audience. The actress is presently seen as the protagonist of the popular daily soap Anupamaa. It is the number one TV show. Rupali is married to Ashwin Verma and they have a son. On the occasion of her birthday, her son drew a card for her, and that made Rupali quite emotional.

At midnight, the actress received the best birthday gift from her son Rudransh which she shared on her Instagram story. Rudransh made a birthday card for Rupali. He wrote, 'Happy birthday Mamma...I love you,' on it. Rupali called it the 'best birthday gift' and shared on the Instagram story, 'for any mother, there cannot be a better birthday gift than this'.

A day ago, Rupali's co-star Gaurav Khanna wished her in advance by posting a video wherein they can be seen dancing. He captioned it as, "#MaAn day ritual… for all you lovely people out there… @rupaliganguly on a day prior to her birthday giving advance return gift to everyone ..Hope u all like the return gift.." The video was loved by her fans and numerous of them took to the comments section to wish Rupali.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali shared about her birthday plans, “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff).”

