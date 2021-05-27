Rupali Ganguly finds a ‘Friend’ in her on screen mother in law Alpana Buch; Fans call their pair ‘outstanding’

Rupali Ganguly and her on-screen mother-in-law Alpana Buch have bitter and sweet relation in the show. But in real life, the lead actress of the show Anupamaa has found a friend in her.

Anupamaa has been winning the hearts of the audience from day one. The drama is constantly coming up with twists and turns which is keeping viewers glued to the television screen. The lead pair, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's chemistry is also loved by the audience. But there is one more relation in the show which is adored by fans. And that is of Anupamaa and her mother-in-law. She is called Baa in the show, who is portrayed by Alpana Buch.

Rupali has shared a picture with her on-screen mother-in-law and also mentioned that she has found a friend in her. She mentioned, “Sometimes u meet a person and just click .... You are comfortable with them,and u don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything else…You are that one friend @alpanabuch19 ... thank u for all that u do for me..THU THU THU.” Alpana Buch wrote, "Love you." Fans admire Anupamaa and Baa's equation and showered love in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, “You and Baa make an outstanding Pair either that is onscreen or offscreen”, while others drop heart emojis in the comment section.

In the show, viewers are currently seeing Kavya’s divorce track scene. She reached the family court and her divorce has been granted. She happily comes to tell that to Vanraj. But he is not happy as he does not want to get married to her. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

