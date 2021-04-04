  1. Home
Rupali Ganguly gives a glimpse of her day 2 in quarantine, thanks God as family tests negative

Rupali Ganguly has given an update on her quarantine days on Instagram. She also informed about her family being tested negative.
Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress, who is mild to asymptomatic, is making use of her quarantine days and also keeping her fans updated. Her fans and followers are sending her love and best wishes for her speedy recovery. She has shared glimpses of her quarantine days with fans on Instagram. And today Rupali Ganguly shared a set of pictures where she is seen enjoying sun light and also thanked her fans as her family members, staff has been tested negative.   

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Sherawali Mata teri sada hi Jai Jai MAHAKAAL…Gratitude to the universe…The family and the staff at home have tested negative.. Thank u all so much for the prayers and blessings….Quarantine day 2…Positive thought - aaj kai dinon baad ... dhoop aur taazi hawa mein baal sukhaaye.... hairdryer se jaldi jaldi hair damage karke nahi.” In the picture, Rupali Ganguly is seen posing in the sunlight with hair wrapped in a towel.

Rupali had informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and wrote, "MA Corona Devi Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic)Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho (sic)."

After Rupali Ganguly, producer Rajan Shahi has also been tested positive for COVID 19. He has released an official statement mentioning that he is currently under home quarantine and following all protocols. He had also urged people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Also Read: Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi tests COVID 19 positive, under self quarantine

