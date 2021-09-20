Rupali Ganguly gives a hilarious twist to Monday blues as she poses with Anupamaa co star Gaurav Khanna; PICS

Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular actors on social media. She has a massive fan following and she loves to entertain her fans with quirky posts. Rupali recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of her show Anupamaa. She is seen posing with actor Gaurav Khanna. The duo is getting a lot of popularity and love of fans. Netizens refer to them as ‘MaAn’, which is combination Anupama and Anuj.

The actress has shared a picture amid her shooting for the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Rupali is seen striking fun poses with Gaurav Khanna. Both of them are seen dressed up for a party as they are seen in splendid attires. Gaurav is seen in a gorgeous sky blue sherwani with glasses. Rupali Ganguly is creating fashion trend with her green Bandhani print saree. Her hairstyle is on-point and she donned traditional kundan work statement necklace along with bangles.

Rupali wrote in caption, “Happy #MaAn Day Happy Monday”. Gaurav Khanna has also commented on her post saying, “Dekho toh zarra..”

See post here: