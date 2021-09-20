Rupali Ganguly gives a hilarious twist to Monday blues as she poses with Anupamaa co star Gaurav Khanna; PICS

Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular actors on social media. She has a massive fan following and she loves to entertain her fans with quirky posts. Rupali recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of her show Anupamaa. She is seen posing with actor Gaurav Khanna. The duo is getting a lot of popularity and love of fans. Netizens refer to them as ‘MaAn’, which is combination Anupama and Anuj.

The actress has shared a picture amid her shooting for the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Rupali is seen striking fun poses with Gaurav Khanna. Both of them are seen dressed up for a party as they are seen in splendid attires. Gaurav is seen in a gorgeous sky blue sherwani with glasses. Rupali Ganguly is creating fashion trend with her green Bandhani print saree. Her hairstyle is on-point and she donned traditional kundan work statement necklace along with bangles.

Rupali wrote in caption, “Happy #MaAn Day Happy Monday”. Gaurav Khanna has also commented on her post saying, “Dekho toh zarra..”

The present plot of the show Anupamaa revolves around the new life of Anupama, where she decides to go against her family and take charge of her life. Anupama signs the partnership agreement with Anju Kapadia, inspite of Vanraj’s refusal. Anuj is shown as the college friend of Anupama, who had a crush on her. Anuj is seen falling for her again, but what turn his story will take is yet to be determined.

Credits: Rupali Ganguly Instagram


