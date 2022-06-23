Rupali Ganguly is happy monsoon is here; Expresses her joy by dancing to Falguni Pathak's song; WATCH

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been swooning the hearts of the audiences with her exceptional acting chops. Anupamaa has undisputedly been one of the top-rated shows. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles. Rupali enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is also a household name owing to her acting skills and entertaining reels. Rupali's videos and pictures with her co-actors from Anupamaa are enjoyed by her fans. Other than that, she also gives a sneak peek into her personal life too.

Today, Rupali shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to Falguni Pathak's most cherished song 'Chudi'. The Anupamaa actress loves to wear Kaftaan and has often proven that it is her favourite outfit. And again, in this reel, Rupali is dressed in a green and black-hued Kaftan and looks pretty as she enjoys dancing with the umbrella. Sharing this, Rupali wrote, "Monsoon ready but where are the rains waiting for the Rain Gods to descend". Netizens love to watch their Anupamaa aka Rupali's off-screen life and often shower their love in the comment section.

The makers of Anupamaa have managed to strike the right chord with the audiences by introducing amazing twists and turns in the show. The new entry of Kapadia family members has added the right amount of drama to this daily soap. The audiences are also liking Anupamaa and Anuj's married life plot and have showered their immense love on their favorite duo MaAn. Considering the love and appreciation they received from the audiences, the makers of Anupamaa treated their loyal fans with a prequel to the show titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

