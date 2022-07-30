Rupali Ganguly has 'No control over her mann' as she dances on Bhaage Re Mann & gives weekend vibes; VIDEO

Rupali Ganguly has been ruling our hearts with her spectacular acting since her show Anupamaa started airing. The twists and turns in the plot of the show have kept the audience hooked to the show. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in the top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. The actress is very fond of dancing in her real life as well and she offered a glimpse of her beautiful moves in a recent post.

In the dance video shared by Anupamaa actress, she sported a green designer gown. It has a collared neck and cuffed sleeves, along with an embellished jacket style top wear. She paired it with beautiful earrings and a pendant set. Her hair is straightened and looked beautiful as it swayed in the air along with her dance moves. The actress is seen dancing to the popular song ‘Bhaage re mann” by Sunidhi Chauhan from Kareena Kapoor’s movie Chameli. She captioned, “No control over mann!”

In a recent chat with 'Humans Of Bombay', Rupali opened up on her struggling days, how her father supported her and how her husband Ashwin always motivated her. An Instagram post describing Rupali's journey has been shared by Official Humans Of Bombay on their Instagram page. The caption starts with Rupai talking about her teenage years and her father's struggling career. She says, "Papa was a national award winning director, & my biggest hero. When his films came out, people admired stars like Rajesh Khanna, but I’d say, ‘Papa is the real star!’ After school, I’d visit his sets. Watching him direct each frame meticulously… I was fascinated. Iss bich, heroine kaise ban gayi, pata hi nahi chala! Once, an actress backed out of Papa’s film, & he put me in it. Just like that, at 12, the acting bug bit me!"

Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son.

