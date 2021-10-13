Rupali Ganguly keeps manifesting Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3; Talks about working with Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She had shared pictures of the cast reunion a few days back which created a buzz about a new season of the hit show. In an interview with Etimes TV, Rupali shared that it was just a reunion which she had been planning for months. She also shared her experience of working with Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa.

Talking about the reunion she said, “I had been planning the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion for the past six months on our WhatsApp group. First, we couldn’t meet because of the second wave of COVID-19. Then we were waiting for all of us to get vaccinated. After that, we got busy with our projects, and the get-together was pushed further. I called producer JD Majethia at 12.30 one night after my shoot and asked him to organise the reunion at any cost. Finally, we all met at our director, Aatish Kapadia’s house.”

On being asked about the speculations about the third season of the show, she said that the actors are too busy for the third season. “Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets,” she said.

Rupali also shared that Ratna ji (Pathak Shah) was not downloading WhatsApp because she was scared that the team would send her Good Morning messages. They had to convince her that they would not do so and only then she learnt to use the app.

She added, “I am always hoping for a third season and I keep on manifesting it.”

Talking about her character Anupama’s newfound friendship with Anuj Kapadia, she talked about the budding romance, “It all depends on the makers. Having said that, who doesn’t want Anuj and Anupamaa to be together? Even me as a viewer would want that but hota wahi hai jo humare producer Rajan Shahi chahte hain”.

Rupali recalled Gaurav Khanna’s look test for the show. She felt that he was too young while doing the look test together. But he turned out to be a fantastic performer. She joked about telling the makers initially that she will look like Gaurav’s amma on the show. Rupali is glad that the whole casting of Anupamaa is so unconventional.



Also read-Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai track leaves Rupali Ganguly emotional & nostalgic; Fans chant ‘we want season 3’