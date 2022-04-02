Rupali Ganguly looks gorgeous in a traditional get up and wishes fans ‘Happy festivities’; PHOTOS

Rupali Ganguly is among the leading names in the television industry. She is presently playing the lead in the top daily soap Anupamaa. She is hailed for the excellent portrayal of the main character and for inspiring women across the nation. Rupali is active on social media and she recently shared pictures of herself in traditional attires as she wished her fans on Gudi Padwa.

In the post shared by Rupali, she had sported a green Maharashtrian style saree. She has paired it with red blouse with self-work all over it. She had sported traditional golden jewellery, including a multi later necklace. Bangles, jhumka, nose pin and hair accessories. She shared in the captions, “Padwachya Shubhecchhaa Unity in diversity in true sense Various cultures, various new beginnings but all are celebrating new year today. Happy festivities”.

See the post here:

Talking about the romantic track in Anupamaa with ETimes, she said, “It feels absolutely wonderful. Change is the only constant thing in Anupamaa. Initially, the show focussed on Vanraj and Anupamaa’s story and their family drama. I never really imagined that something like this, another man coming into Anupmaa’s life, would happen in this show when it began. The track has been so organic. The way Rajan Shahi (producer) and his team have created this whole track of Anupamaa’s transformation, is just so heart-warming. Just like I always say that there is a little girl in every woman and a boy in every man, and whenever I watch my scenes with Gaurav, who plays Anuj, I get butterflies in my stomach. Iss umar mein bhi Rajan Shahi ne meri heroine banne ki saari muradein poori kar di hain.”

