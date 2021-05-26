Rupali Ganguly makes goofy faces while posing with brother: Greatest gift our parents gave us, was each other

Rupali Ganguly has shared some fun pictures with her brother on Instagram as she wanted to send Brother's Day wishes.

Brothers and sisters play an important role in each other's life. Our life would be incomplete without our siblings. Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, is also reminiscing her old days with her brother. She has shared a series of pictures with him and also mentioned that he is the greatest gift her parents have gifted. The actress is in Goa currently shooting for the show. In Maharashtra, the shooting has been suspended owing to the COVID 19.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “WE ARE THE SAME KIND OF CRAZY.. The greatest gift our parents ever gave us, was each other..my little Baby Brother forever @vijayganguly Belated #happybrothersday..Rakshabandhan aur bhaidooj ke alaawaa ek naya din to celebrate my sibling.” In the pictures, both brother and sister are seen making goofy faces while posing at the camera. They are completely enjoying each other’s company. The actress is wearing a off-white shirt and her brother is wearing grey T-shirt.

The actress had recently shared a motivational post for her fans and said that we all need to work on our passions daily. In the show, viewers are seeing Anupamaa has revealed that she has Cancer and everyone in her family is shocked. She is also tensed as she has to arrange money for her disease. On another hand, Kavya is planning to get married to Vanraj but before that, she heads to get her divorce.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

