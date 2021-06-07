Rupali Ganguly misses her family as she shares a PIC from 'godhbharai' event: I don’t miss U I miss Us

Rupali Ganguly has shared a throwback picture from her godhbharai event. The actress is looking beautiful in the floral jewellery.

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched shows on television currently. The lead actors are also enjoying the attention which they are getting from the audience. Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly has become the favourite star of the audience. Owing to the present pandemic situation, many serial shootings are going on in different locations. Likewise, Anupamaa shooting is also going on in Goa which is making the lead actress miss her family. Today, she has shared a throwback picture on social media.

She wrote, ‘I don’t miss U .... I miss Us This is how I smile when I m with him This throwback pic is from my godhbharai #godhbharai #instagood #happiness #missingyou #husbandandwife #awaydays #rupaliganguly #outdoor #nofilter #jaimatadi #jaimahakal @ashwinkverma.’ In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a red saree and floral jewelry. She is all smiling with her husband at her side as she gets snapped in a candid moment during the event. The two looked happy. The actress often shares her family pictures.

Recently, her family had also traveled to Goa to be with her. To note, she was also tested positive for COVID 19 and was away from her family.

Take a look at the picture here:

It is worth mentioning here that the show is witnessing huge drama. Kavya is happy as everyone has left to stay with Anupama and she will be alone with her Vanraj. But this does not happen as Anupama has to be hospitalised after she collapsed. She is undergoing surgery and is battling her life. Vanraj has also donated his blood. It will be really interesting to see how Kavya reacts to it.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

