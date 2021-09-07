Rupali Ganguly offers a glimpse of all the ‘handsome, awesome, gorgeous & fabulous men’ in Anupamaa’s life

Anupamaa has become the leading show on television screens and has been trending for the past many weeks. The talented actress Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama in the show. Rupali Ganguly is famous for her lively nature and positivity. She is very active on social media and has shared a picture with the men in the show. They are all dressed up for a special event in the show.

In the picture shared by the actress, it can be seen that she is standing along with other male actors of the show. They all are seen dressed up in traditional attire. All the men are in sherwanis and Rupali Ganguly is looking gorgeous in her heavy embroidery work silk saree. She has paired it with traditional jewelery including maang tika, heavy necklace, and beautiful kada. Her makeup is gorgeous and flawless. She shared in the caption, “These handsome, awesome, gorgeous, fabulous men in Anupamaa’s life So much fun to shoot when u have wonderful co-actors #workmode #lovemyjob #blessed #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #love #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

