Rupali Ganguly OPENS UP about her return to TV with Anupama; Credits husband for pushing her to take the role

Rupali Ganguly who is returning to daily soaps after almost 7 years, recently opened up about her comeback. Read on.

Rupali Ganguly, who won millions of hearts as Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is all set to make a comeback on TV. Yes, the actress had been away from daily soaps from almost 7 years now but is now returning with Star Plus' new show Anupama. Rupali was last seen in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which aired on Sony TV in 2013. The beautiful actress is elated for homecoming to Indian Television. She recently opened up about what kept her away from the screens for so long, and how she decided to finally take up Anupama.

Opening up about her surprising comeback, Rupali gave all the credits to her husband (Ashwin K Verma), who motivated and supported her to give a nod to this new show. Rupali said that her dear hubby deserves all the credit to this, as he is the force behind her decision. While Rupali was all happy taking care of her little son, her husband encouraged her to take up the show. The Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she satisfied being a mother and homemaker, but Ashwin decided to take the duties from her to help due to her new project. Also, Anupama had something exciting about it, which made Rupali step out of her house.

The Sanjivani further revealed that she worked for 12 to 13 hours a day for her comeback show. Since her better-half helped her out in taking care of the family and child she could take work out things. Rupali's husband prompted her to take the call and prove her mettle as an actor.

Rupali got married to Ashwin in 2013 and the duo has a six-year-old son. The show was set to get launched on March 16, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the launch has now been postponed.

